Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
HII opened at $232.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
