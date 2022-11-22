Chemours (NYSE:CC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

