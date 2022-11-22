Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CGIFF opened at $6.76 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

