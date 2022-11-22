Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
CHE.UN opened at C$9.05 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
