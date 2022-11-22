Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CHE.UN opened at C$9.05 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

