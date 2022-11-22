Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.94. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 220,139 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

