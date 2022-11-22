Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.94. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 220,139 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
