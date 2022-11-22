Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Chewy stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -295.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

