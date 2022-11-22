Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.