Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.
PLCE opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $108.13.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
