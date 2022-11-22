Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as high as C$14.42. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 292,735 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

