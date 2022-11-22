Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,355.06

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,355.06 ($16.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($14.78). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,266 ($14.97), with a volume of 2,326 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £139.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,041.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

