Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

