Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.70.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $449.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.65. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

