CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $398.51

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.51 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 418 ($4.94). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.85), with a volume of 14,987 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.84. The company has a market cap of £69.11 million and a PE ratio of 5,857.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

