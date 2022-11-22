Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF opened at $55.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

