Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$73.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

