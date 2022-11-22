Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Colliers International Group worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

