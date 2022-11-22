Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as low as C$1.57. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 20,150 shares.

Colonial Coal International Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 32.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.45 million and a P/E ratio of -181.11.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

