Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 8,642 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,946.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $185.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.