Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

