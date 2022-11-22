Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.78) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €8.12 ($8.29) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.27. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

