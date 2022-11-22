Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

