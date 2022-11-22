Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.