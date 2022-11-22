Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of COMP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.12.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

