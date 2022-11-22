Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

