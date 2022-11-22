Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

