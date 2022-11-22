Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.56. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 188,340 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $116.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

