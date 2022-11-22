Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.56. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 188,340 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $116.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.69.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
