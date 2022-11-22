Cormark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Meta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 2.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.13. Meta Materials has a 12 month low of 0.63 and a 12 month high of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.