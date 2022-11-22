Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at $89,086,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 634.8% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 604,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

