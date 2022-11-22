Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

