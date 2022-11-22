Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Lyft by 206.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.