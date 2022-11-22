Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.
Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %
Lyft stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.