Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.