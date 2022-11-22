Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,973 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

