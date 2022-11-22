CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.44. CSP shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,287 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 10,415 shares of company stock valued at $84,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

