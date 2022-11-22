Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.64 ($51.67) on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($73.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.09 and a 200 day moving average of €52.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.