Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.