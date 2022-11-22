Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

