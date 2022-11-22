Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Delcath Systems Stock Down 3.0 %
Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
