Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Down 4.4 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.25 ($43.11) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €131.50 ($134.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.43 and a 200-day moving average of €39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.