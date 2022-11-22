Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.62. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

