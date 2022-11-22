Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPW stock opened at €38.08 ($38.85) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.32. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

