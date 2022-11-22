Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($39.61) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($64.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,739 ($44.21) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The stock has a market cap of £85.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,661.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,688.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,699.91.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($45.02) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,768.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

