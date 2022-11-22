Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.78

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.78 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 363.50 ($4.30). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.30), with a volume of 26,040 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £181.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.43.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

