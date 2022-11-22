Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 39.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,047 shares of company stock worth $3,434,959. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.