DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.3 %

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

