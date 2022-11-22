dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.35

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.35 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 87.28 ($1.03). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 108,437 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.04) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £253.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.