Citigroup Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DouYu International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.10. 3,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $26,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

