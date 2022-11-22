Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRX. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.07) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 767.17 ($9.07).

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRX stock opened at GBX 634.50 ($7.50) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 576.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.57. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,218.63.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

