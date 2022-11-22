Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Barclays

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $867.17.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.