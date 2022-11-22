Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,763.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 525,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.