easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 606.79 ($7.17).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 382.90 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.62).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

