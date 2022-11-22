Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.51 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.03). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 319,125 shares trading hands.

Egdon Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

