Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 2,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 19.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.